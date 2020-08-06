‘Food Access Saturday’ drive-thru this weekend in Grass Valley

The need for food has grown exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic, making the Food Access Saturday program even more critical. As the unemployment rate continues to rise, many individuals in Nevada County are struggling to put food on the table. United Way of Nevada County (UWNC) and Interfaith Food Ministry (IFM) have implemented a safe, drive-thru distribution for Food Access Saturday. They monitor the distribution closely and take the necessary precautions to help make sure that everyone remains safe. People who care for children and seniors, provide essential services, and generally make the community a better place are encouraged to utilize Food Access Saturday, said organizers.

Nutritious supplemental food is distributed on the second Saturday of each month. The collaborative program has grown to encompass a larger population; welcoming others to the table, including anyone who needs food but is unable to make it to other local food distributions. Since the program began, over 8,300 bags of food — including fresh fruit and produce — have been given out to more than 3,670 individuals.

UWNC strives to assure individuals and families in Nevada County are able to meet their basic need for food, emergency shelter and access to health care. IFM works to reduce food insecurity in Western Nevada County. They feed the hungry, helping to sustain good health and human dignity. The distributions take place from 10 a.m. to noon at 440 Henderson Street in Grass Valley, on the second Saturday of each month. For more information, call United Way at 530-274-8111 or email admin@uwnc.org.