Food access need grows: Second Saturdays at Interfaith Food Ministry continue to provide food for families

Elias Funez
  

United Way volunteer Josh Bostic helps sort orders of food for those in need during Saturday’s Second Saturday food access day at Interfaith Food Ministry in Grass Valley. Attendees of the Second Saturday food access days have been growing throughout the 10 a.m to noon time frame, which may be expanded in the future.
Photo: Elias Funez
Interfaith Food Ministry Second Saturday volunteer Ryan Cordova helps transfer food bags from the cart to the car at IFM’s distribution site off Henderson Street.
Photo: Elias Funez
The food distribution is available to those in need on the second Saturday of each month, aside from the regular distribution days during the week. For more information, visit http://www.interfaithfoodministry.org.
Photo: Elias Funez
Interfaith Food Ministry worker Steve Messina helps move bags of food to a client’s vehicle during Saturday’s event.
Photo: Elias Funez
Volunteers check the shopping lists for drive-thru food distribution clients.
Photo: Elias Funez

