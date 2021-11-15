 Food access for all: United Way helps provide meals for the holidays | TheUnion.com
Food access for all: United Way helps provide meals for the holidays

News News |

Elias Funez
  

United Way of Nevada County volunteers were busy sorting and packing food for people during the weekend’s Food Access Saturday program made possible by the United Way of Nevada County and Interfaith Food Ministry. United Way stepped up to provide the Saturday event for those who work or attend school during the week. “This is important because Nevada County relies heavily on a low wage, service-based workforce. Combined with Nevada County's high cost of living, these hardworking individuals and families struggle to get by,” a release states. In partnership with Interfaith Food Ministry, Food Access Saturday was born in May 2017, and to date has served over 3,500 families and individuals. Food Access Saturdays take place on the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon at 440 Henderson St. in Grass Valley. Volunteers wanting to help can show up at 9 a.m. Volunteers are also needed at Interfaith Food Ministry from 3 to 6 p.m. each Saturday to help sort and pack food.
Photo: Elias Funez

