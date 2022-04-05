Food Access event set for Saturday

Higher gas and food prices, as well as the lingering impacts from COVID-19, has led the United Way of Nevada County to urge people in need to visit this weekend’s Food Access Saturday event, a news release states.

The monthly event occurs from 10 a.m. to noon on the second Saturday of each month at Interfaith Food Ministry, 440 Henderson Drive, Grass Valley.

United Way of Nevada County has teamed up with Interfaith Food Ministry to provide more pick up options, and it doesn’t want anyone to miss an opportunity to offset a grocery bill. United Way collective impact programs are ongoing and are here for Nevada County residents.

Grocery items at Food Access Saturday include vegetables, fruits, grains, shelf-stable items, dairy, protein and more. When available, holiday meals or birthday cakes are also provided to households celebrating a special day. The Food Access Saturday program eliminates service barriers like income verification documents, which create an opportunity for anyone to benefit from the cost savings associated with free groceries.

People will need to show identification and proof of local residence. Features and benefits of Food Access Saturday include that it’s open to everyone in Nevada County, regardless of household size or income; features fresh vegetables, produce, choices in dairy, protein, pantry staples and more; and has a COVID-19-conscious drive-thru distribution.

For more location information, visit http://www.interfaithfoodministry.org or http://www.uwnc.org .

Source: United Way of Nevada County

File photo