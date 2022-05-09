Food access event set for Saturday

Interfaith Food Ministry is urging the community in a news release to direct people in need to its Food Access Saturday event, held the second Saturday of each month.

“Gas and food prices are higher, leaving us with less money for other necessities,” the release states. “Nevada County gas prices are higher than average in California. Society is still recovering from COVID-19 economic impacts. Many people are still struggling with basic needs.”

The food access event, in partnership with the United Way of Nevada County, is from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Interfaith Food Ministry, 440 Henderson Drive.

Grocery items at Food Access Saturday include vegetables, fruits, grains, shelf-stable items, dairy, protein and more. When available, birthday cakes are also provided to households celebrating a special day.

The Food Access Saturday program eliminates service barriers like income verification documents, which creates an opportunity for anyone to benefit from the cost savings associated with free groceries. People will need to show identification and proof of local residence.

Features and benefits of Food Access Saturday include that it’s open to everyone in Nevada County regardless of household size or income; there are fresh vegetables, produce, choices in dairy, protein, pantry staples and more; and there’s a COVID-19-conscious drive-thru distribution.

For more location information, visit http://www.interfaithfoodministry.org or http://www.uwnc.org .

Source: United Way of Nevada County