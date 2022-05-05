 Following the footsteps of Fezziwig: Union Hill first graders are surprised with star of children’s book | TheUnion.com
Following the footsteps of Fezziwig: Union Hill first graders are surprised with star of children’s book

Elias Funez
  

Union Hill Elementary School first graders had the time of their lives when they got to meet Fezziwig, the inspiration for the children’s book “The Amazing Fezziiwig” by Doug Bratt Tuesday afternoon at Pioneer Park in Nevada City. The story follows the life of the 11-year-old golden retriever and his adventures throughout Nevada City. The children read the book that morning at the Miners Foundry before following the footsteps of Fezziwg, as featured in the book.
Photo: Elias Funez
“The Amazing Fezziwig” follows the life of a Nevada City dog, interpreted through the eyes of his owner.
Photo: Elias Funez
A group of Union Hill Elementary School first graders flip through the pages of “The Amazing Fezziwig” while retracing Fezziwig the dog’s footsteps throughout Nevada City on Tuesday.
Photo: Elias Funez
Union Hill Elementary first grader Jaxyn Cook is treated to Fezziwig’s favorite ice cream along with the rest of the students at Treats following Tuesday’s field trip to Nevada City.
Photo: Elias Funez
Fezziwig was all smiles as he is smothered with love from the Union Hill Elementary first graders during their field trip.
Photo: Elias Funez
Boxes with stamps marking Fezziwig’s path around Nevada City are featured at the various locations from the book, “The Amazing Fezziwig,” by Doug Bratt.
Photo: Elias Funez
Fezziwig’s owner and author of “The Amazing Fezziwig” was taken aback to see the Union Hill first graders honoring the golden retriever Tuesday at Pioneer Park in Nevada City.
Photo: Elias Funez

