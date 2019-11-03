Focus on ages 0-5 at Community Support Network meeting in Nevada City

Individuals and organizations can have a say in improving early childhood development in Nevada County by attending this month’s Community Support Network Partner meeting. Evaluation consultant Lindsay Bellows will conduct a focus group for First 5 Nevada County to learn about the needs of young children and their families, any gaps and overlaps in currently available services, and the functioning of the systems that support families locally.

First 5 Nevada County is in the process of evaluating the needs of young children in Nevada County to inform its strategic plan, which will be updated in the spring.

First 5 Nevada County partners with the community and local organizations to support programs that promote health, wellness, and child development for children ages 0 to 5 and their parents. First 5 Nevada County has invested over $9.5 million to improve early childhood development over the past 20 years with four main initiatives: early learning, family strengthening, communication and outreach, and capacity building and systems change.

The meeting will be from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on November 6 in the Gene Albaugh Community Room at the Madelyn Helling Library, 980 Helling Way, in Nevada City. Community Support Network meetings are free and open to the public.

The Community Support Network of Nevada County’s mission is to facilitate collaboration among public and private family support organizations so that Nevada County children, youth, and families thrive. Its vision is that all families in Nevada County have ready access to a well-integrated and coordinated support network that is easily available and well-funded. To learn more about the Community Support Network visit http://www.csnnc.org or call 530-913-0270.