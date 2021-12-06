 Flowers, fungi, and fish, oh my: Nevada City Farmers Market offers many local items | TheUnion.com
Flowers, fungi, and fish, oh my: Nevada City Farmers Market offers many local items

Elias Funez
  

Nevada City’s Aliya Ingersol looks over the petite, dried flower bouquets from Soil Sisters Flower Farm during last Saturday’s Nevada City Farmers Market along Union Street. The market will continue at this location from 8:30 a.m to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 18 before changing to the Saturday winter market scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 15 through April 30 at the SAEL School Auditorium, 505 Main St., Nevada City.
Photo: Elias Funez
The vibrant and varied yarns from Lazy Girl Yarns are just some of the many different local vendor items that can be had at the Nevada City Farmers Market.
Photo: Elias Funez
People peruse the many different local and regional vendor booths offering everything from traditional fresh vegetables and fruits, to fresh fish and meat, flowers, yarns and more.
Photo: Elias Funez
Mush Barn mushrooms are a popular item at the Nevada City Farmers Market.
Photo: Elias Funez

