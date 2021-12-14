Flowers for Christmas

Pictured, from left, are Sue Wheaton, Kennedy Wheaton and Cris Kelly.

Photo submitted by Cris Kelly.

A number of years ago, Cris Kelly, Michael Christophel and friends felt the need to be of service to others.

“We wanted to do something on Christmas Day that felt meaningful to us,” said Kelly. “So we started our Christmas Day tradition of visiting assisted living facilities and bringing vases of beautiful flowers for each resident we meet. We chat with them, laugh with them and wish them happy holidays.”

This holiday cheer group is currently in need of small flower vases, roughly 4 to 8 inches tall. Vases can be any color or any shape that can hold a small bouquet.

For any questions or to donate vases, contact Cris Kelly at 530-559-5402 criskelly@comcast.net or Michael Christophel at 707-337-8473. Vases will be collected through Dec. 22.