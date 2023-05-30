Grass Valley Schools Foundation for Arts and Sciences’ Flags over the Foothills red, white, and blue flags were on full display in downtown Grass Valley for Memorial Day Monday.
Folks can sponsor a flag that will be flown 4 times a year to be flown on Memorial Day, Flag Day, 4th of July, and Veteran’s Day.
Money raised from flag sponsorships goes into the classrooms of the Grass Valley Schools to support and enhance the curriculum in Visual & Performing Arts, Science, History, Social Science, Technology, Physical Education, Literacy, and Library Science.
There are four levels of sponsorship for you to choose from. Gold, Silver, Bronze and Family or Individual. With all four levels you can still specify someone for the flag to be flown in honor of or memory of.
FLAGS OVER THE FOOTHILLS ARE FLOWN IN HONOR OF:
Grass Valley Police Department and their service to Grass Valley
All the fine teachers and staff of Grass Valley School District
Rolf Moeller and John Lissol
FLAGS OVER THE FOOTHILLS ARE FLOWN IN MEMORY OF:
Tracy, Emil, Hank, and Don Gidel