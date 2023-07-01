Grass Valley is the place to be for the Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations.
Grass Valley activities begin with the annual Family Pancake Breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. on West Main Street between the clock tower and the Holbrooke Hotel.
The Twin Cities Church in Grass Valley will be hosting breakfast and carnival games for children under a large shaded tent for the cost of $5.
Between the pancakes and the parade, the Nevada County Concert Band will set up and play on the patio of Sergio’s Caffe’ at 109 Mill Street from 9 - 10 a.m.
“Throughout the parade, the band will play intermittently if there's a lull in activity,” Mary Ann Boyer from the Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce and Grass Valley Downtown Association said.
At 10 a.m. the parade will begin, passing through W. Main Street and Mill Street, turning right on Neal Street and continuing on S. Church Street ending at Condon Park, according to Boyer.
The reviewing stand is on Mill Street where Nevada County Supervisor Ed Scofield and his wife, Carol, will announce and introduce each community group or decorated float.
“We have about 55 entries to the parade,” Boyer said.
When the parade ends, probably around 12:30 p.m., W. Main and Mill Street will transition for evening events from 5 - 9 p.m.
The Mill Street Independence Day party will include entertainment, food vendors and refreshments available for purchase.
On one stage Rewind Press Play is scheduled, playing rock music ranging from the 1950’s to modern hits with guest appearances from Jim Meyers as Elvis Presley.
Perfect Stranger, a second band will be in front of Gary’s Place at 158 Mill Street.
Tony Siquig and his all star band Perfect Stranger play classic rock, blues, Santana and more, according to the band’s Facebook.
The Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce operates the beverage booth. Beer from BrewBilt Brewery, wine from Sierra Starr Vineyard & Winery and cider from Ponderosa Cider Company will be available.
Satellite Spirits, which is the Southfork Vodka Company, will have a pop-up booth selling specialty drinks named a ‘Southfork Sparkler.”
Budget Blinds of Grass Valley, featuring indoor and outdoor window coverings, is another sponsor who named a specialty Independence Day drink called ‘Shades of Freedom.”
A conglomerate from McKnight Crossing Shopping Center, Mesa Management in association with Levendi, a Napa Valley winery, will be providing mood-changing cups that turn red or blue when cold liquid is poured inside them.
The owners of Chevron McKnight and Main Street Chevron, the Kabul family, are also title sponsors providing free battery operated fans for participants, according to Boyer.
A free fireworks show will begin at 9:30 p.m. at the interchange of Dorsey Drive and can be viewed from various locations around Grass Valley.
Other sponsors include Mike Bratton from State Farm and Grass Valley Provisions along with 14 other businesses in Nevada County.
To contact Staff Writer Marianne Boll-See, email mboll-see@theunion.com.
