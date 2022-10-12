Five year old dies in Tyler Foote rollover

A five-year-old Nevada City girl was killed in a single vehicle collision Tuesday morning off of Tyler Foote Road after the vehicle she was traveling in collided with a tree, overturned and trapped her inside, California Highway Patrol officials stated in a release.

Officers from the Grass Valley office, along with Cal Fire and North San Juan Fire, responded to reports of a single vehicle collision at about 9:10 a.m. on Tyler Foote Road, east of Oak Tree Road in the community of North San Juan, according to CHP.

When officers arrived, they discovered a 1993 Toyota pickup had struck a pine tree and overturned off the side of the road.

The driver, 32-year-old Nevada City man Dylan Baggett, had extricated himself from the vehicle but the girl was trapped inside.

Emergency responders were eventually able to extricate the child, and CPR was performed. She was transported by air ambulance to UC Davis Children’s Hospital in Sacramento.

She was pronounced dead at UC Davis at 2:22 p.m.

Officers determined that Baggett was driving east on Tyler Foote Road and for an unknown reason he allowed the Toyota to drift off of the south side of the road, causing it to leave the roadway and travel down a hillside embankment. The right side cab of the pickup truck struck a pine tree, and the truck overturned.

Baggett was transported to Sutter Roseville and was treated for minor injuries.

CHP officials said “neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected factors” in the collision, which remains under investigation.

Source: CHP