Five week Hebrew reading crash course in Grass Valley

A new, cutting-edge Hebrew reading crash course will be offered by Chabad of Grass Valley beginning at 6 p.m. on Sept. 4. The flashcard-based language course developed by the Jewish Learning Institute, promises users that they can learn to read Hebrew in only five weeks if they follow the program. Rabbi Nochum Yusewitz and his wife of Chabad of Grass Valley will conduct the five sessions of the new course,

“Many people feel lost in synagogue, because they don’t know how to read Hebrew,” said Yusewitz. “We have found that learning how to read Hebrew strengthens one’s feeling of connection to Judaism in a powerful way. We are excited to offer this course prior to the Jewish High Holidays, Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur.”

“Read it in Hebrew” has reportedly been tried successfully in over 150 Chabad Houses, enabling thousands of students to read Hebrew.

The first two lessons focus on the letters of the Hebrew alphabet while the last three lessons introduce vowels and teach students how to read words. With flashcards portraying the letters alongside catchy mnemonics that make the information memorable and easy to digest, “Read in Hebrew” allows students to absorb information quickly and efficiently. In addition to reading skills, students get a glimpse into the depth of the Hebrew language, including brief kabalistic explanations of the Hebrew letters. The course is designed to appeal to people at all levels of Jewish knowledge, including those without any prior experience or background in Jewish learning. The course is open to the public, and attendees need not be affiliated with a particular synagogue or congregation.

Interested students may call 530-404-0020 or visit http://www.JewishGV.com/Hebrew to register or to get more information.