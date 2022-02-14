Five-vehicle collision on Highway 49 results in ‘minor injuries’

Two individuals, including a minor, were transported Monday morning to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital with “minor injuries” following a five-vehicle collision on Highway 49, near Bethel Church Way, authorities said.

According to California Highway Patrol Officer Jason Bice, traffic in that area of Highway 49 narrows to two lanes and gets congested at times due to drivers making turns onto side streets, or simply traffic volume.

This was the case Monday morning, said Bice, when around 9:35 a.m. a man driving a Toyota Tundra was headed northbound on Highway 49 and collided with the vehicle ahead of him.

“We believe it’s for a possible medical condition, a medical reason, that he was going basically freeway speeds and he was unable to slow and stop in order to avoid a collision with stopped traffic,” said Bice.

The driver’s collision with the vehicle ahead of him caused a “chain reaction collision” which ultimately involved five vehicles, he said.





“It’s pretty rare that it’s that many, so that would indicate, at least to me, that there was probably a decent speed in regards to that,” said Bice, although he added that he did not have an estimate of the driver’s speed.

According to Bice, two people — a minor, and the driver of the Toyota Tundra — were transported to the hospital as a result of the incident Monday.

“No alcohol or drugs were suspected to be involved, and at this point they’re considering this a potential medical reason,” he said.

Although the incident was recorded in California Highway Patrol logs as a “hit-and-run (with) injuries,” Bice explained Monday that the driver had not been booked.

He had at one point walked away from his vehicle, said Bice, but the investigating officer had then determined that the reason for this was likely disorientation, potentially for the same medical reason which had caused the collision.

“They did shut down the roadway in both directions for a period of time,” said Bice.

Traffic on Highway 49 had resumed in both directions as of approximately 10:30 a.m., California Highway Patrol logs state.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com