As one of the many local pop-up events in celebration of National Poetry Month, Five Nevada County Women Poets will, for the seventh year, read poems about love and life; wind, rain, snow, and fire; the joys and tribulations of our time and our place…and more. The pop-ups lead up to the all-day Sierra Poetry Festival on Saturday, April 15, at the Center for the Arts in Grass Valley.
Collectively, the poets—Kirsten Casey, Judy Crowe, Molly Fisk, Ingrid Keriotis, and Judie Rae—have published hundreds of poems in books, magazines, anthologies, newspapers, and literary journals.
Kirsten Casey is the Nevada County poet laureate, and a teacher with California Poets in the Schools. As laureate, she writes poems celebrating local historical places, people, and events. She also facilitates community workshops to promote poetry and to make the process of its creation more accessible. Her second book of poetry, with the working title Instantaneous Obsolescence, explores historical and literary characters struggling with social media.
Judy Crowe has taught creative writing, children’s literature, public speaking, and English literature and composition at Sierra College. She has been active in Nevada County’s literary community for many years, including stints as a board member of Literature Alive, and currently serves on the literary committee of Nevada County Arts Council. Her poems have appeared in journals and anthologies and in her poetry chapbook, Flat Water: Nebraska Poems. Her poetry book, Days Like This, is forthcoming from Cornerstone Books.
Molly Fisk edited California Fire & Water, A Climate Crisis Anthology, with a Poets Laureate Fellowship from the Academy of American Poets. She is the author of The More Difficult Beauty, Listening to Winter, and Everything But the Kitchen Skunk among other books and has won grants from the NEA, the California Arts Council, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Fisk provides weekly commentary to community radio, and works as a radical life coach.
Ingrid Keriotis received her MFA from Eastern Washington University. Her works have appeared in the anthology More Than Soil, More Than Sky and in literary magazines such as Blue Unicorn, Talking River, Steam Ticket, Canary, and Sisyphus. Her poetry collection, It Started with the Wild Horses, was published in 2019. She is the Coordinator of the Tutor Center at Sierra College’s Nevada County Campus.
Judie Rae is the author of a college thematic reader, Rites of Passage, as well as four novels for children, including a Nancy Drew Mystery. Her poetry has appeared in numerous journals and anthologies and in her poetry chapbooks The Weight of Roses and Howling Down the Moon. For 27 years Judie taught college English classes. Now retired, she teaches memoir and poetry classes for OLLI at Sierra College. Her new poetry book, Family Matters, to be published by Kelsay Books, will be out by year’s end.
The Five Nevada County Women Poetry Pop-up is slated for this Wednesday, April 12, from 6 –7:30 p.m. at The Stonehouse, Nevada City.
