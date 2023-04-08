Five Nevada County Poets

Collectively, poets—Kirsten Casey, Judy Crowe, Molly Fisk, Ingrid Keriotis, and Judie Rae—have published hundreds of poems in books, magazines, anthologies, newspapers, and literary journals. They will hold a pop-up poetry event this Wednesday at The Stonehouse in Nevada City.

As one of the many local pop-up events in celebration of National Poetry Month, Five Nevada County Women Poets will, for the seventh year, read poems about love and life; wind, rain, snow, and fire; the joys and tribulations of our time and our place…and more. The pop-ups lead up to the all-day Sierra Poetry Festival on Saturday, April 15, at the Center for the Arts in Grass Valley.