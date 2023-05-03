Staff Writer
The McKnight Shopping Center in Grass Valley is on the way to becoming a main stop for families and kids, and now guests can expect retail store — Five Below — to join other large tenants in the center, according to a press release from Mesa Management, Inc.
Five Below offers trend-right products loved by tweens, teens and beyond with most items priced between $1 and $5, according to Five Below website.
Five Below offers everything from sports gear and arts and crafts to technology gadgets and lifestyle accessories, all at affordable prices, according to the press release.
“We believe life is better when customers are free to ‘let go & have fun’ in an amazing experience filled with unlimited possibilities,” Five Below website said.
The centrally located retail store, will fill a 9,600 square-feet location and is projected to open during the first quarter of 2024.
“This addition really makes the McKnight Center an outstanding location with options for everyone,” said Steve Mensinger, President of Mesa Management. “I am excited about the improvements and renovations we are making to the center. Five Below is a crucial part of that.”
The American retail store will join other large tenants such as Target, Big 5 Sporting Goods, and SPD Market.
When the Target store opened in March, Justin Painter, SPD Market Assistant Manager said that the added foot traffic would be good for the family owned market.
“We look at it as an opportunity. It’s always a little scary, but we just try to do everything the best that we can. Especially in the areas where we make a difference,” Painter said.
“I think the new Target will breathe some life into the whole center,” Painter said. “We do a good job in our customer service. We are a friendly store that has been in the area a long time and family owned. I think that is attractive to a lot of people.”
Five Below is planned to open its doors in the suite where Big 5 is currently located.
Big 5 Sporting goods will move a few doors down to a larger 11,953 square-foot location in the shopping center and that transition is expected to be completed by the summer, according to Mesa Management.
The Mix and Midway, two spaces that will allow guests to lounge, eat or bide time on relaxing benches and chairs, will bring a sense of community to the center, according to Mesa Management.
A freestanding building on the east side of the center was purchased to make The Grove, in which one space is currently occupied by Afternoon Deli, serving sandwiches, gyros, falafel, burgers and vegetarian specialties.
As local vintners, coffee roasters, artisans and more begin to fill the suites at McKnight Center, The Mix and Midway will make McKnight Shopping Center a holistic place and compliments these small vendors well, according to Mesa Management.
The construction of these three gathering points is in progress and soon to arrive and they coincide with site improvements, including upgrades to the exterior facade of the store fronts and a rejuvenation of the parking lot.
“Families and shoppers appreciate spaces where you can relax outside and slow down to enjoy the sun,” said Mensinger. “While hopping from store to store, The Mix, The Grove and Midway fill this need well.”
Prospective tenants or individuals interested in leasing space at the McKnight Shopping Center may contact Cort Ensign with Mesa Management, Inc. at (949) 407-7488.