First yarn crawl hits Northern California, Reno

Crocheters and knitters around Nevada County are likely rejoicing.

That’s because the first yarn crawl will be taking place in northern California and Reno, beginning today and ending Sunday.

Nevada County resident Barbara Sue Kuvet is a long time knitter, and is excited to partake in the four-day crawl that includes the foothills and Reno.

Growing up in New York, Kuvet learned to knit from her mother.

“I knit everything,” she said. That includes scarves, shawls, mittens, hats, blankets for elderly folks, wool helmet liners for soldiers in Afghanistan, chemo caps for cancer patients, little hats for preemies and comfort shawls.

Kuvet, who frequently connects with knitters on http://www.ravelry.com — “the Facebook of knitting around the world,” she said — and has knitting nights with her friends, is planning to engage in the yarn crawl with five friends.

The group plans to visit 11 craft shops, beginning in Grass Valley this morning and then caravanning to Truckee and Graeagle before reaching Reno on day two, South Lake Tahoe on day three and finishing in Placerville on Sunday.

Kuvet said the knitting community is large and growing more diverse. This past year, she said the Stitches West knitting conference in the Bay Area attracted “thousands.”

“It’s not grandma’s craft anymore,” she said.

CRAWL LOGISTICS

Heather Kremesec, the manager of the yarn department at Ben Franklin Crafts & Frames in Grass Valley, said she’s had customers from all over California and out-of-state call her to inquire about the crawl.

“It’s really just about getting all of the shops involved together and broadening our community,” she said.

Kremesec expects about 100 people locally, and between 500 and 1,000 people from outside the county, to visit Ben Franklin, one of 11 shops in the crawl, during the four-day event.

In order to officially participate in the crawl, craft shop-goers must download a Sierra Nevada Yarn Crawl passport online, and get it stamped at each shop they attend. They need not buy anything to get a stamp. If the participant attends all 11 shops — including those in Auburn, South Lake Tahoe, Reno and other locations — they are eligible to win a grand prize.

At Ben Franklin’s yarn department, Kremesec said a local knitwear designer will be available to showcase their work and talk with fellow knitters. Special Yuba River colored yarn will be made available.

FELLOW CRAWLERS

Lake County resident Kate Hansen is part of Barbara Sue Kuvet’s group. She said she began knitting and crocheting around age 10. But Hansen didn’t immerse herself further into the hobby until 1992, when she was living in Truckee and doing “intense and stressful” real estate work, she said.

Knitting has served as a way to calm Hansen, the repetitive action soothing her.

“This is my yoga,” she said, “this is my meditation.”

Strangers, she said, frequently inquire as to what she’s making whenever she knits in public. Usually, she makes shawls or scarves. She has three sheep that she gets sheared and dyes their wool for future garments.

“All of us women are very excited,” she said. “It’s a very connecting hobby.”

Chris Love, who is part of the six-member crawling crew, also owns sheep. Love said she spins their wool that is used to make clothing.

She is excited about the prospect of doing her first four-day crawl, and is looking forward to exploring the scenery around the area.

“It’s always so much fun to go to all these different yarn shops,” she said.

To contact Staff Writer Sam Corey email scorey@theunion.com or call 530-477-4219.