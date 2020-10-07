First signs of fall: Rain forecast Saturday (PHOTO GALLERY)

A weather system moving into the Pacific Northwest may give western Nevada County its first rainfall of the water year this weekend as temperatures begin to take a significant dip today through Saturday.

A high of 73 is forecast for Grass Valley today, 71 for Friday, and 66 for Saturday before warmer temperatures begin to come back.

Highs forecast for the low 70s Sunday will gradually increase to the low to mid-80s by mid-week.

National Weather Service models show a 20% to 30% chance of rain for Grass Valley Saturday and 30% Saturday night.

“Unfortunately there is a lot of uncertainty with this system,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Sierra Littlefield said. “We’re still expecting a chance of showers for the Grass Valley area. The majority of the moisture associated with this low pressure will be to our north.”

Recent weather models forecast 0.17 inches of rainfall Saturday and would mark the first precipitation of the 2020-21 water year, which began Oct. 1.

The 2019-20 water year ended Sept. 30 and was one of the top 10 driest water years recorded in Grass Valley, with only 34.99 inches of rainfall. Nevada City saw 36.69 inches.

Average yearly rainfall for Grass Valley is 50.56 inches.

The driest water year on record for Grass Valley was in 1976 to 1977, when only 18.49 inches of rain fell.

To contact Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez email, efunez@theunion.com or call 530-477-4230.