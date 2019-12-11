First ‘Seed Swap’ of 2020 in Nevada City

The Madelyn Helling Library is here to support Nevada County gardeners on January 4. The second Annual Nevada County Community Seed Swap will be from 10 a.m. to noon in the Gene Albaugh Community room. Attendees are invited to bring extra seeds from last growing season or seeds they know they don’t need this season. Everyone who brings seeds to donate will have priority in selecting seeds from the swap. All leftover seeds will be added to the Seed Library. The Seed Library is free and there are no limits on how many seeds you can take, but participants are asked to take only what they can use. For more information, visit the Events Calendar at http://mynevadacounty.com/library or call 530-265-7050.