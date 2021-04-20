 First of the season: Tuesday Markets kick off in Raley’s parking lot | TheUnion.com
First of the season: Tuesday Markets kick off in Raley’s parking lot

News |

Elias Funez
  

Cindy Xiong of Xiong Family Farm, of Sutter, helps fill an order of farm fresh produce during the first Tuesday Grass Valley Farmers Market of the season in the Raley’s parking lot off Freeman Lane. The Tuesday Market will continue from 8 a.m to 1 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 28.
Photo: Elias Funez
Sugar Mill Bakery’s Devin Blaney, left, and Nicole Blaney stand behind their fresh selection of baked scones, cookies, and brownies and even provide gluten-free options at the Tuesday Market.
Photo: Elias Funez
Lety Ponce smiles from under her mask while working the Ponce Farms produce stand during the Tuesday Market.
Photo: Elias Funez
A selection of Coco Lorraine artisan candles for both men and women can also be found at the Tuesday Grass Valley Farmers Market in the Raley’s parking lot.
Photo: Elias Funez
Five more produce vendors will be joining the Grass Valley Farmers Market’s Tuesday Market as the season progresses. Tuesday Markets occur from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Sept. 28.
Photo: Elias Funez
Cindy Xiong of Xiong Family Farm helps customers with an order of fresh flowers.
Photo: Elias Funez
Lucky Mulligan plays his ukulele and entertains those in attendance of Tuesday’s Grass Valley Farmers Market in the Raley’s shopping center parking lot.
Photo: Elias Funez
Blood oranges and other fruits from Ponce Farms, of Delhi, sit on display for customers during the Tuesday Market in the Raley’s parking lot.
Photo: Elias Funez

