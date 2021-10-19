First of community workshops on Greater Higgins Area Plan set for Thursday

Community members are encouraged to take part in the first of several Zoom community workshops to learn more about the Greater Higgins Area Plan and interact with other participants to brainstorm goals and opportunities for shaping the Higgins Corner/Lake of the Pines area in the future. The meeting is set from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday via Zoom. Registration is required.

The Area Plan will provide objectives and recommendations to guide the area’s future development, access to housing, community character, and recreational opportunities. The Plan focuses on areas where future development can be focused and which areas may have potential for more compact residential and commercial development. The goal is to establish a comprehensive future vision for the area integrating culture, commerce and housing while supporting the unique character and culture of the South County area. Topics will include land use, economic development, transportation, public facilities and services, design goals, guidelines and standards.

In 2021, the Nevada County Board of Supervisors formed a South County Area Municipal Advisory Council (SCMAC) to help engage the community and advise and inform the District II Supervisor on issues in and around the Higgins Corner/Lake of the Pines area. The SCMAC is advising the project team and working collaboratively to ensure an inclusive participatory process and a final plan that promotes the community’s vision.

In addition to the four community workshops, there will be several meetings of the SCMAC held during the project process. These meetings are open to the public and all are invited to attend. To register and to get more information, visit http://GreaterHigginsAreaPlan.com .