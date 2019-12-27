First Nevada City ‘Seed Swap’ of 2020

The Madelyn Helling Library in Nevada City is welcoming all Nevada County gardeners for the Second Annual Nevada County Community Seed Swap, set for 10 a.m. to noon on Jan. 4. Attendees are invited to bring extra seeds from last growing season or seeds they know they don’t need this season to the Gene Albaugh Community Room. Everyone who brings seeds to donate will have priority in selecting seeds from the swap. All leftover seeds will be added to the Seed Library. The Seed Library is free and there are no limits on how many seeds you can take, but participants are asked to take only what they can use. For more information, visit the Events Calendar at http://www.mynevadacounty.com/library or call 530-265-7050.