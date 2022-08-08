facebook tracking pixel First football of the season: Nevada Union hosts Blue and Gold Scrimmage | TheUnion.com
First football of the season: Nevada Union hosts Blue and Gold Scrimmage

Elias Funez
  

Nevada Union High School held its Blue and Gold Scrimmage on Friday at Hooper Stadium in Grass Valley, where the first football game of the 2022-2023 school year was held.
Photo: Elias Funez
Quarterbacks take snaps and make passes on the field Friday evening during Nevada Union’s Blue and Gold Scrimmage.
Photo: Elias Funez
Special teams kick the pigskin through the uprights.
Photo: Elias Funez
Junior varsity and freshman football players get some plays under their belts during Friday’s Blue and Gold Scrimmage at Nevada Union High School.
Photo: Elias Funez
The Nevada Union High School cheer squads were out to lead the home crowd’s support.
Photo: Elias Funez
Nevada Union’s varsity coaching staff watches closely as freshmen, junior varsity, and varsity football teams take snaps and run plays during Friday’s Blue and Gold Scrimmage.
Photo: Elias Funez
A Nevada Union receiver looks to haul in a pass in front of a Nevada Union defender.
Photo: Elias Funez
Dennis Houlihan returns to the Nevada Union High School coaching staff for the junior varsity football team.
Photo: Elias Funez
The first snap by the junior varsity team for the 2022-2023 football season is held on the field at Hooper Stadium.
Photo: Elias Funez
The Nevada Union High School cheer squads were out to lead the home crowd’s support during Friday’s Blue and Gold Scrimmage.
Photo: Elias Funez

 

