Fires kept small this day; one by Dorsey and other near Brownsville

A 30x30 foot spot fire was quickly extinguished by local first responders off of the 200 block of Dorsey Drive. Officers confirmed the fire did not start from an active encampment.

A pair of Thursday morning vegetation fires kept firefighters and first responders in the region busy with a 30×30 spot off of Dorsey Drive in Grass Valley and a 1.8 acre vegetation fire off of WillowGlen Road just south of Challenge-Brownsville in Yuba County.

The Glen Fire was reported at 10:15 a.m. off of the 16,000 block of WillowGlen Road with multiple 911 callers reporting the fire that sent a smoke plume into the air which dissipated quickly as firefighters made their swift attack on the fire.

Grass Valley Air Attack 230 and air tankers 88 and 89 were quickly dropping retardant on the fire, while firefighters worked on the ground to keep the fire under 2 acres with forward progress stopped at 11:15 a.m.

By 3:37 p.m. the fire was contained fully to 1.8 acres with the need to be rechecked.

At 11:25 p.m. a fire was reported in the forested lot along the 200 block of Dorsey Drive next to the northbound Golden Center Freeway off-ramp with Dorsey Drive.

Firefighters inspect the area where the 30x30 spot fire was quickly extinguished by first responders.

The 30×30 foot spot fire burned in an area where homeless encampments had recently been cleaned in the Hospitality House community cleanup earlier this year.

Officers at the scene reported that the fire did not not originate from an active homeless encampment but by someone who passed out up there after doing some drugs.

