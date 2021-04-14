 Fires in the foothills: Firefighters extinguish area vegetation fires | TheUnion.com
Fires in the foothills: Firefighters extinguish area vegetation fires

Elias Funez
  

Fire crews were busy Wednesday across the Northern Sierra Nevada foothills. Incidents included a fire off Steffen Trail and Highway 20 in Browns Valley, and an escaped burn pile off Rough and Ready Road in Rough and Ready. Both fires were brought under control within minutes, with crews remaining on scene for mop up.
Photo: Elias Funez
Firefighters from Cal Fire Battalion 2314 out of Smartsville were on scene to extinguish the Steffen Trail vegetation fire off Highway 20 near Browns Valley Wednesday. The fire was kept to less than an acre burned.
Photo: Elias Funez
Fire crews inspect the vegetation surrounding the incident off Steffen Trail and Highway 20 in Browns Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez

