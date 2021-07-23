Fires contained: Historic Purdon Bridge among areas threatened by recent fires (VIDEO)

Firefighters douse a stand of trees off Highway 49 at Cherry Creek Road Thursday morning. Traffic was snarled in both directions for hours as crews mopped up the quarter-acre conflagration.

Photo: Elias Funez

A handful of local fires have kept firefighters busy over the past 48 hours, including a fully involved structure fire off Brady Road, a vegetation fire at Cherry Creek Road and Highway 49, and a vehicle fire at Purdon Crossing that threatened the historic 1889 bridge.

CHALK BLUFF FIRE

Ophir Hill Fire responded around 8:15 p.m. Thursday to a residential structure fire along the 13000 block of Brady Road in the Chalk Bluff area of Nevada County.

Upon arrival the two-story house was fully involved with minimal extension into the vegetation, authorities reported.

Grass Valley air attack 230 and Redding air tanker 94, which were working the nearby wildfires in Plumas and Butte counties, provided aerial support, with tanker 94 laying retardant around the structure to minimize further threat to wildland.

A two-story residential structure is reduced to its frame after a fully involved fire occurred Thursday evening on the 13000 block of Brady Road.

Photo: Elias Funez

Higgins Fire, Nevada County Consolidated Fire, Peardale Chicago Park Fire, Cal Fire and Cal Fire Air Ops all assisted.

PURDON CROSSING FIRE

Later that evening firefighters responded to a vehicle fire at Purdon Crossing that spread into the vegetation and threatened the historic 1889 Purdon Crossing Bridge.

The vehicle had been abandoned at the location since earlier in the week and had been broken into and vandalized.

Firefighters kept the fire away from the bridge, and to about an acre of vegetation burned, authorities reported.

CHERRY FIRE

A quarter-acre vegetation fire off Highway 49, near Cherry Creek Road, in South County threatened nearby properties and snarled traffic Friday after reports of a spot fire off the highway and into a tree were called in by passersby around 10:30 a.m.

A spot from the fire crossed Highway 49 and landed in an alder tree, forcing firefighters to perform some tree climbing to ensure that the spot was extinguished.

By 11 a.m. the forward progress of the fire had been stopped and the fire brought under control.

Firefighters extinguish a spot fire from the Cherry Incident that crossed Highway 49 and started in an alder tree.

Photo: Elias Funez

Firefighters from Cal Fire, Higgins Fire, Nevada County Consolidated Fire, Cal Fire Air Ops and the Grass Valley Fire Department assisted.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

