UPDATE: No injuries in Nevada City Highway blaze

UPDATED at 11:40 a.m.

According to a press release issued by Sam Goodspeed, the Division Chief of the Grass Valley/Nevada City Fire Department, firefighters responded to a fire at 2059 Nevada City Highway in the Brunswick Basin at 4:43 a.m Sunday.

The abandoned office building across from Lumberjack’s restaurant has been “non-operational for quite some time,” said Grass Valley Fire Chief Mark Buttron. Firefighters determined there was no one injured or dead inside shortly after they arrived on scene.

In the press release, Goodspeed said the initial fire attack included units and personnel from Grass Valley, Nevada City, Nevada County Consolidated, CalFire, Penn Valley, Ophir Hill, Rough and Ready and Peardale-Chicago Park fire departments.

Mark Buttron said before the fire was put out around 7 a.m., more support arrived from Yuba City, Auburn and Placer County Fire.

Buttron said the two-story building’s roof collapsed into the second floor, and in some areas of the building, down to the first floor.

“We’ll be chasing hot spots in here the rest of the day,” Buttron explained, “but the main issue is structural.”

At 10:50 a.m. Buttron said his team had not yet determined the fire’s origin, or if it was set intentionally or by accident.

“We’re just starting the fire investigation,” Buttron said.

Buttron said the risk posed by floating embers is low, even during the high winds anticipated tonight by the National Weather Service, because the bulk of potential hot spots remain inside the building.

Firefighters will visit the scene of the fire several times over the course of the night to check on the building’s status, Buttron added.

