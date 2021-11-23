Firefighters work Ridge Road structure fire

Flames and smoke surround the second story of a two story structure fire reported just after 4 p.m. Tuesday evening off of the 13,000 block of Ridge Road.

Photo: Elias Funez

Nevada County Consolidated, Grass Valley and Nevada City firefighters among others responded to reports of a fully involved two story structure fire along the 13,000 block of Ridge Road in rural Grass Valley just after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Ridge Road was closed in both directions for several hours while first responders worked to make initial knock down of the fire.

It is still unknown whether or not everyone was cleared from the house.

Check back on this developing story.

Grass Valley firefighters use ladders and flashlights to check the building once the flames of Tuesday evening’s structure fire were knocked down.

Photo: Elias Funez

Firefighters make their attack on the structure fire off of Ridge Road near Sierra Drive Tuesday evening in Grass Valley.

Photo: Elias Funez

Engines from Grass Valley, Nevada City, Nevada County Consolidated and others fill Ridge Road near Sierra Drive where a structure fire blocked traffic for hours.

Photo: Elias Funez

Firefighters make their initial attack on Tuesday’s working structure fire call off of Ridge Road.

Photo: Elias Funez