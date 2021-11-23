Firefighters work Ridge Road structure fire
Nevada County Consolidated, Grass Valley and Nevada City firefighters among others responded to reports of a fully involved two story structure fire along the 13,000 block of Ridge Road in rural Grass Valley just after 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Two story fully involved structure fire on the 13,000 block of Ridge Road. #theunionnow #fireseason2021 @TheUnion pic.twitter.com/NaBTmCswjA— Elias Funez (@Elias_Funez) November 24, 2021
Ridge Road was closed in both directions for several hours while first responders worked to make initial knock down of the fire.
It is still unknown whether or not everyone was cleared from the house.
Check back on this developing story.
