Firefighters respond to Oroville blaze

At 10:25 a.m. this morning, Cal Fire was notified of a seven-acre fire at Forbestown Road in Oroville.

There are more than 10 engines and an air unit attending to the fire, according to Cal Fire public information officer Rick Carhart.

“It’s not growing a ton but we’re still trying to get a handle on it,” he said.

The information officer was unaware of the fire’s cause.

No individuals or structures are in immediate threat. An evacuation was not called, he said.

Carhart did not have an estimate for the duration of the fire.

“The wind isn’t as heavy as it was over the last couple of days,” he said, adding that Cal Fire is making good progress.