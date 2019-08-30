Firefighters respond to Lost Trail blaze

UPDATE at 5:43 p.m.

Cal Fire said a quarter-acre fire around the structure has been stopped.

Firefighters responded around 5:06 p.m. to a structure fire in the 13000 block of Lost Trail, said Mary Eldridge, public information officer with Cal Fire.

Cal Fire is supporting the firefighting efforts of the Rough and Ready Fire Department, which is focused on the structure fire. Cal Fire fought the vegetation fire, Eldridge said.

“Forward progress has been stopped,” she said.

