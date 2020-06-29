VIDEO: Firefighters respond to Lake Wildwood blaze

A fire at the north gate of Lake Wildwood that was 2 acres in size, with the potential for 5, sprung up around 3:44 p.m. Monday, according to Cal Fire public information officer Mary Eldridge.

“Air resources are already over the fire and resources are already on scene,” she said.

A Cal Fire tweet stated that it had its first units on the scene reporting the fire, near Penn Valley, which was covering 2 of grass and brush.

There is no structure threat, according to Eldridge, who said Cal Fire officials are putting water on the fire in real time, limiting its advance.

There are no yet known injuries, according to Eldridge.