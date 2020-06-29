IN THE AIR & ON THE GROUND: Firefighters respond to Lake Wildwood blaze (VIDEO)
A Monday fire at the north gate of Lake Wildwood that was 2 acres in size, with the potential for growing to 5 acres, sprung up around 3:44 p.m., according to Cal Fire public information officer Mary Eldridge.
“Air resources are already over the fire and resources are already on scene,” Eldridge said shortly after the fire was spotted.
There was no structure threat or any known injuries, according to Eldridge, who said Cal Fire officials began putting water on the fire around 4 p.m., limiting its advance. Around 4:30 p.m., Eldridge said air resources had dropped fire retardant on the area, keeping the fire within the retardant line.
After 5 p.m., the fire was 40% contained with multiple water drops from air resources, according to a tweet from Cal Fire. An investigator was on the scene after 5 p.m. looking for the cause, though it was difficult for the fire official to get a quick, accurate read on the situation.
“We’ll probably be out here late because it’s a real steep angle,” said Eldridge, noting that the trees in the area were red from retardant, but not dead, and that smoke was still lingering in the air around 5:20 p.m.
The public information officer said the fire was a good warning to residents of Penn Valley and Lake Wildwood to “please practice evacuations.”
To contact Staff Writer Sam Corey, email scorey@theunion.com or call 530-477-4219.
