UPDATE: Alta Sierra blaze held to 1/4 acre; mop up to take hours
UPDATE at 9:28 p.m.:
From county OES: #Georgeincident in Alta Sierra held to 1/4 acre. Mop up and full extinguishment expected to last for several hours.
UPDATE at 9:08 p.m.:
From county OES: #georgeincident in Alta Sierra – forward progress stopped. If you received an evacuation warning from CodeRED, be prepared to evacuate if needed.
UPDATE at 9:03 p.m.:
From county OES: This is the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department, an Evacuation Warning has been issued for all of George Way in Alta Sierra. The fire is moving west towards Avalon Way. Be prepared to leave immediately upon an Evacuation Order. For more information visit: ReadyNevadaCounty.org/mobiledashboard.
Initially posted:
Firefighters responded Thursday night to a fire in the Alta Sierra area, officials said.
The 1/4- to 1/2-acre fire involves a power line.
Check back for more information.
