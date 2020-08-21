Firefighters make progress, but smoke still causing poor air quality at Lake Tahoe

Firefighters on Friday continued to make progress on the Loyalton Fire, though smoke kept blanketing the Lake Tahoe Basin.

Officials said Friday morning the fire, likely caused by lightning, had consumed 46,872 acres and was 60% contained. However, smoke will likely persist into the weekend.

The fire is located about 40 miles north of Lake Tahoe.

The National Weather Service in Reno issued a dense smoke advisory that expired Friday morning. Health officials advise staying indoors and avoiding strenuous activities if possible to avoid the poor air quality.

Lake Tahoe fire trucks and personnel were sent to help fight the blaze and are part of 788 total working to stop the progress. Five homes and six outbuildings have been destroyed. There are 22 hand crews, 38 engines, six aircraft, 18 water tenders and 18 bulldozers and masticators working the fire.

All evacuations have been lifted, with the exception of Long Valley and Balls Canyon roads.