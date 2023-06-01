Firefighters were busy in the Glenbrook Basin and Loma Rica Ranch areas of Grass Valley Tuesday evening, working to put out a pair of spot fires that stemmed from or near known transient encampments according to officials with the Grass Valley Fire Department.
The cause of both fires is currently undetermined as the fire prevention officers are still coming together with the investigation into the incidents.
The first occurred at about 6:11 p.m. and was initially reported as a debris burn in the woods behind the Loma Rica Ranch construction site with units accessing from Sutton Way and Dorsey Drive.
The fire was kept to a 50x50 spot in the brush with evidence of a transient camp near the area of origin.
A second fire occurred not long after in the area of Idaho Maryland Road and Springhill Drive.
According to Grass Valley Fire Department Battalion Chief Christopher Armstrong, a “transient camp in the area” there as well.
This fire was kept to a two by two foot spot.
Investigators are currently working to determine if the two fires were related or not.
The Sicard Fire, burning off of the 9,400 block of Sicard Flat Road in Yuba County, continued to remain burning within it’s 13 acre footprint Wednesday and was reported at 80 percent contained as of press time. The cause of the Sicard Fire is also still under investigation.
