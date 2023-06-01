Firefighter on the Sicard Fire

A firefighter approaches the flames of the Sicard Fire Tuesday. Containment of the 13 acre fire grew to 80 percent by the end of the day Wednesday.

 Elias Funez

Firefighters were busy in the Glenbrook Basin and Loma Rica Ranch areas of Grass Valley Tuesday evening, working to put out a pair of spot fires that stemmed from or near known transient encampments according to officials with the Grass Valley Fire Department.

