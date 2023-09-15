Editor
A quick response from area firefighters and first responders, helped to keep a vegetation fire off of Timberwood Drive and Plaza Drive, small and from spreading Friday afternoon in Grass Valley’s Glenbrook Basin.
The fire was reported just before 2:15 p.m. sending a plume of smoke into the sky that turned black for a brief moment, before firefighters gained control of the blaze keeping it at approximately 20x30 feet.
Firefighters reported that smoke will be in the area for approximately another hour until the fire investigator can get on scene, after which the remainder of the fire will be extinguished.
While the cause of the fire is still unknown and under investigation, the fire did burn through a homeless encampment in the area destroying tents and bedding material among other items according to Grass Valley Battalion Chief Chris Armstrong who said, “explosions of small bottles” where noted when units first arrived.
