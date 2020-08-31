Firefighters extinguish commercial structure fire

FROM A RELEASE:

Firefighters responded to a reported commercial structure fire with smoke visible upon dispatch on August 30 at the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway, according to a press release.

Units arrived to find smoke from a large commercial building, the release states. Crews gained entry to the structure finding a fire in the enclosed drive thru area of the occupancy.

The fire sprinkler system had contained the fire to a storage rack and other contents in the area, according to the release.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the remaining fire quickly. Firefighters worked to keep water and smoke damage to a minimum in the immediate area while also removing smoke from the sales floor of the occupancy, the release states.

“The fire sprinkler system was instrumental in containing the fire and reducing the threat to what could have been an otherwise significant incident,” the release stated. “Fire investigators have determined the cause to be an accidental fire.”

Source: Mark Buttron — Fire Chief