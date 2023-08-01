The Nevada County Professional Firefighters Local 3800 raised $5,500 at an event organized through the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.
Research for cancers affecting children specifically is the goal of the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.
Patrick Sullivan, Division Chief of Operations lead organizer brought in volunteers from all over the county, including his daughter Sara Sullivan, to raise donations for shaving off their hair.
Small crowds gathered through the afternoon on Broad Street at the Old #2 fire station where Arch Owens, owner of Tomahawkers Barber Shop, volunteered his time to help out the cause.
Lacey Torres, a 911 emergency dispatcher for CAL FIRE was the top fundraiser with $2,276 in sponsorship.
“Help me, help them!” Torres wrote on her St. Baldwick’s donation page. “Kids with cancer need our support now more than ever. St. Baldrick’s is the largest non-government funder of childhood cancer research grants, and the pandemic has slashed donations, slowing down the progress to find cures. Cancer kills more of our kids than any other disease. Research can change that.”
Mathew Schaake raised $1,499.97 and ten other volunteers helped the Local 3800 exceed their goals to help advance research for children with cancer.
“What could be more important than saving the life of a child?” Chief Sullivan said.
Thanks to all who sponsored and volunteered.
To contact Staff Writer Marianne Boll-See, email mboll-see@theunion.com.
