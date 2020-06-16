Firefighters contain garage fire
Grass Valley, Nevada County Consolidated, and Cal Fire firefighters responded at 11:21 a.m. Tuesday to a reported residential structure fire in the 15000 block of Wolf Mountain Road, officials said.
Upon arrival, Grass Valley Engine 1 saw fire in the attached garage area under the residential section of the home.
Engine 1 quickly extinguished the majority of the fire with little damage to the living area above the garage and remaining residence.
Additional fire resources assisted with checking for extension and overhaul. The fire didn’t reach nearby wildland.
The cause of the fire was undetermined.
No injures were reported and crews had left the scene by 2 p.m.
