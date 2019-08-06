Firefighters contain blaze in South Nevada County in 2 hours (VIDEO/PHOTO GALLERY)

Firefighters on Tuesday contained a 2½-acre vegetation fire near Lake of the Pines, remaining on the scene for hours extinguishing hot spots on the steep terrain, authorities said.

Firefighters responded around 12:30 p.m. to the blaze on Wild Iris Lane, east of Lake of the Pines. Authorities initially said the fire threatened a building, though they later determined no structure was in danger. No one was injured in the fire, said Mary Eldridge, public information officer with Cal Fire.

It took about two hours to control the fire. The cause of the blaze was unknown Tuesday, she added.

“Lot of thick brush in there,” Eldridge said of the steep terrain. “It was really some strong work today.”

Firefighters accessed the nearby Bear River for water to drop on the fire. They also used fire retardant to battle the blaze, Eldridge said.

The fire erupted on a hill with grass, brush and some timber. The slope of the hill made it difficult for firefighters to access the area, break apart the trees they found and extinguish them, Eldridge said.

