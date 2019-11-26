Firefighters celebrated at Golden Era in Nevada City

Attendees raised their glasses — and raised money — at a Thanksgiving-themed benefit for the Wildland Firefighter Foundation Monday night at Golden Era Cocktail Lounge in Nevada City.

Nevada County Fire Capt. Patrick Sullivan, who worked with Golden Era to put together the event, said a preliminary estimate showed the benefit raised about $6,000.

Szabo Winery, South Fork Vodka, George Dickel Tennessee Whiskey, Chacewater and Bulleit Whiskey joined Golden Era, Jason Jillson from The Ham Stand and Nevada County Professional Firefighters Local 3800 as sponsors for the Firefighters Thanksgiving, which also celebrated all fire service personnel and first responders.

Nevada City Police Chief Chad Ellis, Grass Valley Police Chief Alex Gammelgard, Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon and California Highway Patrol Commander George Steffenson joined Supervisors Sue Hoek and Heidi Hall in serving appetizers created by Jillson.