UPDATE: Firefighters battling 82-acre fire in Dobbins; 20% contained

UPDATE at 7:37 a.m. Tuesday, July 19:

From Cal Fire:

7 a.m. Winding Fire update: Winding Way in Dobbins, Yuba County: 82 acres and 20% contained. Firefighters have dozer, hose line and/or hand line around the fire. Three structures involved. Evacuations and road closures in place.

UPDATE at 8:55 p.m.:

From Cal Fire:

Winding Fire Update: Winding Way in Dobbins (Yuba County). 80 acres and 15% contained.

UPDATE at 7:50 p.m.:

From Yuba County Office of Emergency Services:

The evacuation center is set up at Sycamore Ranch, 53090 Highway 20, Browns Valley, not the Alcouffe Center. We know that the Alcouffe has been the evac center for fires in the past, but it is in the impacted area. Do not go here.

Livestock/large animals can go to the sheriff’s posse arena, 5396 Marysville Road, Browns Valley.

Be sure to keep an eye on community.zonehaven.com. If you need more clarifying information PLEASE DO NOT call 911 unless it is an EMERGENCY (someone needs help evacuating, etc.). For general information please call our Call Center at (530) 749-7700.

UPDATE at 6:14 p.m. Monday:

The fire is about 60 acres. It’s unknown when it’ll be contained.

UPDATE at 5:48 p.m. Monday:

Areas to the east of Collins Lake are under an evacuation order. One area bordering Nevada County is under an advisory, as are other areas to the north of the lake. The Frenchtown area is under an evacuation warning.

Initially posted:

From Cal Fire, CHP and the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office:

Cal Fire responded Monday afternoon to a vegetation fire near Winding Way in Dobbins, in Yuba County. It was reported at 4:47 p.m., and had reached 25 acres by 5:10 p.m. Monday, with a rapid rate of spread. Additional resources were on order. Evacuations are underway.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s office said it’s monitoring the fire. No evacuation orders are in effect for Nevada County.

Officials urged residents to visit community.zonehaven.com , where they can see an evacuation map.



