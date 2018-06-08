Firefighters battle Loma Rica fire in Yuba County; mobile home, outbuildings threatened

Firefighters have stopped the forward progress of a more than 2-acre vegetation fire in Yuba County’s Loma Rica area, according to Grass Valley Emergency Command officials.

The fire was reported around 11:35 a.m. today, and fire units from Cal Fire, Loma Rica, Butte, Linda and Marysville responded to the scene on the 4600 block of Valencia Way across from Hill Road.

Officials say various outbuildings are threatened by the blaze and at least one mobile home is involved in the fire.

Though forward progress has been stopped, officials have not given an estimated time of containment for the fire. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.