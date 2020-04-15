YubaNet to host noon Thursday online town hall featuring local media
YubaNet at noon Thursday, April 16, will host an online town hall featuring members of the local media.
People can join the virtual meeting through Zoom by visiting http://www.yubanet.com and clicking on the headline: “Virtual Town Hall Thursday at noon — Your local media, how can we help?”
“We want to hear from you — what do we do right, what can be improved?” YubaNet states. “Do you have a suggestion how we can help the community get through these challenging times and beyond?”
Panelists will include representatives from The Union, YubaNet, KVMR and KNCO.
Support Local Journalism
“Like you, we are adjusting to this new normal,’ and we want you to know, we are here for you through it all,” YubaNet states. “If you have questions or just want to share where toilet paper is available, contact us here with your questions: townhall@yubanet.com.”
— The Union staff
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.