Wreck lands vehicle on its side

A portion of South Church Street, near Neal Street, was blocked off and traffic diverted due a single-vehicle accident Friday, Grass Valley Police Sgt. Clint Bates said.

Authorities received several 911 calls about the incident at 1:20 p.m., Bates said. The driver, an 89-year-old local woman, had “drifted, striking the rear of a parked car, subsequently lifting her car and landing on the driver’s side.”

There was “nothing unusual as to the accident,” according to Bates, who said the cause of the wreck was not known.

Bates said the driver was trapped in the vehicle for a period of time due to the position the vehicle had landed in, but after being extricated by Grass Valley and Nevada City responders, was found not to have sustained any injury. However, she was transported to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital “strictly as a precaution.”