Wreck lands vehicle on its side
A portion of South Church Street, near Neal Street, was blocked off and traffic diverted due a single-vehicle accident Friday, Grass Valley Police Sgt. Clint Bates said.
Authorities received several 911 calls about the incident at 1:20 p.m., Bates said. The driver, an 89-year-old local woman, had “drifted, striking the rear of a parked car, subsequently lifting her car and landing on the driver’s side.”
There was “nothing unusual as to the accident,” according to Bates, who said the cause of the wreck was not known.
Bates said the driver was trapped in the vehicle for a period of time due to the position the vehicle had landed in, but after being extricated by Grass Valley and Nevada City responders, was found not to have sustained any injury. However, she was transported to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital “strictly as a precaution.”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User