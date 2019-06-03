Website launched as part of Ready Nevada County community-wide strategy

ReadyNevadaCounty.org goes live this week as part of an innovative, multi-pronged approach to mobilize the community to take action to prevent and prepare for wildfire, according to a release.

Residents are encouraged to go online for the latest on Nevada County’s wildfire readiness strategies and to find tools to prepare. While there, they can learn more about in-person events, large-scale project implementation and find answers to frequently asked questions.

Beyond traditional lines of communication, Ready Nevada County is also working on strategic partnerships with local media, cultural events, and businesses.

“Everyone wants to be a part of the solution, so it isn’t hard to find people who want to share the message in creative ways.” Office of Emergency Services Manager, Captain Jeff Pettitt said in the release.

From the recently announced Ready, Set, Go art walk mixers to a 30-second movie trailer produced with Nevada County Media and premiering in Sierra Theaters, Ready Nevada County plans on being everywhere this summer. By partnering with local businesses, artists, influencers, and non-profit organizations, the wildfire safety message will reach more people and increases participation in the Ready, Set, Go preparedness model.

This whole-community strategy is as granular as a sticker or bar coaster to get people talking, to working with the state and federal government to ensure resources flow to Nevada County to help with fuel reduction efforts. The goal is to keep the community informed and engaged along every step.

Following on the success of the Free Green Waste Disposal program, where Nevada County residents cleared an estimated 1,000,000 pounds of green waste in the month of May, Ready Nevada County also plans another run of the Ready, Set, Go Handbook that highlighted that successful partnership with the Fire Safe Council.

“Working together continues to prove the best method to getting big tasks done,” said Jenn Tamo, administrative analyst in the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services. “People are feeling empowered to organize at the neighborhood level once they have a clear plan and a little help. This has always been what we hoped for. The response to the handbook and Free Green Waste project has been amazing.”

Source: Nevada County Office of Emergency Services