Timbuctoo fire in Smartsville quickly contained

A vegetation fire on Timbuctoo Road near Hammonton Road in Smartsville was quickly contained Sunday, Cal Fire said.

The fire was reported around 2:30 p.m. and was handled by Cal Fire firefighters.

The Timbuctoo fire was just under 20 acres and is now 100% contained, Cal Fire spokeswoman Mary Eldridge said Monday.

“We did have one minor firefighter injury to the knee,” she said.

Cal Fire was assisted by Smartsville, Penn Valley, Nevada County Consolidated, Marysville and Rough and Ready fire departments, as well as air support from Tahoe National Forest.

The cause is under investigation, Eldridge said.