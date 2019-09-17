Slash pile fire contained on La Barr Meadows Road

Firefighters from Cal Fire and Nevada County Consolidated contained a fire just after midnight Tuesday that broke out in a large logging slash pile on La Barr Meadows Road.

According to a Cal Fire Facebook post, firefighters responded to the 12000 block of La Barr Meadows Road, finding a pile of tree limbs and leaves on fire. The blaze was brought under control and firefighters cleared the scene just before 7 a.m.

The fire might put smoke out over the next few days, the Consolidated Fire District said.