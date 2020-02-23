Scotts Flat trail to remain closed through Wednesday

Scotts Flat trail closure on NID property is extended to Feb. 26 to complete fire fuel removal

The closure of the Scotts Flat Trail on Nevada Irrigation District (NID) property will be extended until Wednesday, Feb. 26 to complete mastication work.

The work includes the removal of hazardous trees and dense vegetation on the District’s property around Scotts Flat Reservoir. The effort will improve forest health and reduce catastrophic fire risk on forested lands adjacent to the reservoir and to nearby residential communities.

During the mastication, the multi-use trail is closed to bicyclists and hikers for their safety. NID thanks the public for patience and understanding while we work to reduce wildfire risk.

— Nevada Irrigation District