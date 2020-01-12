Rough and Ready goats killed, owner suspects mountain lion

A Nevada County man, who just recently moved to the area from Nevada, only had his pet goats for six months before they were attacked and killed at his Rough and Ready home.

“One of them was completely gone and the other one’s head had big teeth marks in it, with the bite marks by the horn and under the jaw,” he said.

Although he didn’t see his goats, Larry and Lily, being attacked, he’s determined a mountain lion was the culprit based on the style and modus operandi of the perpetrator.

“It’s way too big for a fox, a bear would have smashed down the fence. It couldn’t have been anything else,” he said. “I can’t guarantee it was a mountain lion but I don’t see anything else carrying away a 25-pound goat like that and jumping a 4-foot fence without touching anything.”

According to the Rough and Ready homeowner, who moved here to be closer to his daughter, he was warned about the dangers of mountain lions in the area when he took his goats to the vet just a few months ago, though it didn’t worry him at the time.

“The vet was telling us a short time ago a couple of goats in the Rough and Ready area had just gotten killed,” he said. “I know there’s lots of wildlife around here. I’m really bummed my goats had to pay the price because I should have locked them up in a corral or safer area.”

With the attack still so recent, he will take some time to grieve and process the tragedy before deciding whether he will get more goats. But if he does, he said he will plan to keep them safer.

“They were like our pets; Lily used to come into the house and she’d lay on the couch and we’d pet her,” he said. “I loved those goats so much … we’re going to wait for a while and I’m going to make sure I build a corral thing.”

